SEAFORD, DE - The Delaware State Police are investigating a deadly two-vehicle collision that occurred on Sunday morning in Sussex County.
On October 6th, at approximately 1:34am, Delaware State Police say a Nissan Rogue was traveling southbound on Sussex Highway in the left lane, south of Cannon Road. At this time, a 2005 Honda Pilot was traveling northbound also in the left land on Sussex Highway, driving in the Nissan Rogue's path. According to state police, the front of the Rogue hit the front of the Honda Pilot while in the southbound lane.
The front seat passenger in the Rogue, a 22-year-old man from Fayetteville, NC, and the rear right seat passenger, an 18-year-old woman from Willow Grove, PA, died at the scene. Their names are being withheld at this time.
The driver of the Rogue, a 22-year-old man from Washington D.C., and the left rear passenger, an 18-year-old from Bethesda, MD, were critically injured and taken to the hospital.
The passenger of the Honda Pilot, a 40-year-old man from Georgetown, was taken to the hospital for critical injuries. The driver of the vehicle, a 24-year-old man from Georgetown, was taken to the hospital for serious injuries. DSP say impairment is suspected to be a factor.
The University of Maryland Eastern Shore released a statement Sunday afternoon stating that the 4 occupants of the Nissan Rogue were students at the university. UMES President Heidi M. Anderson released a statement saying, "We grieve the loss of our UMES students and pray for the other students hurt have a full recovery"... "This tragedy has taken two promising young people at the very start of their adult lives and deprived our Hawk community, their families and friends of the dynamic futures they were poised to live.”
The Delaware State Police continue to investigate this incident. Police ask anyone that witnessed this collision to contact Master Corporal K. Argo by calling (302) 703-3264.