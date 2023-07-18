GREENWOOD, DELAWARE - Delaware State Police have arrested a man suspected in a domestic-related Greenwood shooting in June.
Troopers took Edward Stewart, 33 of Bridgeville, Delaware, into custody yesterday after a traffic stop in Seaford.
Police say they saw Stewart driving on Sussex Highway on July 17th around 11 a.m. Troopers reportedly recognized him, knowing he had several warrants, and pulled him over and arrested him in a parking lot.
Stewart was wanted in connection with a domestic-related shooting incident that happened in the Greenwood area on June 18, where an adult victim was reportedly shot and in the presence of two children during an altercation.
Authorities issued an active warrant for Stewart's arrest, listing several serious charges related to the incident. The charges include Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony, Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited, Assault Second Degree, Reckless Endangering First Degree (three counts), Aggravated Menacing, and Endangering the Welfare of a Child (two counts).
Editor's Note: This article has been updated with information on Stewart's arrest.