HARTLY, Del.– Delaware State Police are investigating an early morning crash which killed a man Sunday.
Troopers responded to the area of Arthursville Road west of Gunter Road shortly after 5:10 a.m. on Oct. 4 to find a vehicle engulfed in flames.
The driver, identified as 46-year-old Douglas Vitale, of Dover, was reportedly pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say a preliminary investigation revealed the driver was traveling eastbound on Arthursville Road when his Ford Fusion failed to negotiate a curve, left the roadway and caught fire.
The road was closed for approximately three hours as crews investigated and cleared the scene, according to DSP.
Troopers continue to investigate and urge anyone with information to call (302) 698-8451 or (800) 847-3333 or message Delaware State Police on Facebook.