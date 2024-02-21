DORCHESTER COUNTY, MD - Officials announced Superintendent David Bromwell will be stepping down from his role.
Dorchester County Public Schools (DCPS) announced in a Facebook post that The Board of Education and Superintendent Bromwell have mutually decided that Bromwell will step down effective March 1.
On Feb. 16, DCPS announced Bromwell will not seek reappointment for another four-year term.
On Thursday, February 22nd, the Dorchester County Board of Education appointed Dr. Jymil Thompson as the interim Superintendent. Thompson is slated to fill the vacancy until a permanent replacement is chosen by June 30th.