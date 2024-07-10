DOVER, DE - The Dover Police Department is asking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in a PNC Bank robbery Tuesday morning.
According to police, a suspect entered the bank on Loockerman Plaza just before 11:15 a.m. on July 9th and wrote a message on a deposit slip demanding money. Police say the suspect then gave the message to a teller and the teller handed the suspect an undisclosed amount of cash. The suspect then fled with the money and the note.
Dover Police have released images from PNC Bank surveillance video of the robbery (pictures above). The images show the suspect and an enhanced view of a hand tattoo that may help identify him.
Investigators say the suspect is described as a light-skinned man, about 5’10”, in a white shirt, dark shorts, wearing a dark hat and a cloth surgical mask.
Anyone with information on this robbery is asked to contact Dover Police at 302-736-7130.