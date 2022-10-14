ELLENDALE, Del. - Delaware State Police say a Pennsylvania man died following a crash involving a tractor-trailer in Ellendale on Thursday night.
Troopers said that shortly before 8 p.m., a Freightliner Cascadia pulling a Dorsey flatbed trailer was traveling southbound in the right lane of Dupont Boulevard south of VFW Road. At the same time, a Kia Sportage, driven by Scott Adams, 75, was also traveling southbound on Dupont Boulevard south of VFW Road, approaching the tractor-trailer.
Police said the Freightliner had begun to slow down and was turning right onto a private drive. However, troopers said that for unknown reasons, Adams swerved to his right into the shoulder of Dupont Boulevard to try to avoid striking the trailer, but as he did so the front left of the Kia collided with the rear right axle of the trailer.
Both vehicles came to a stop at the scene. Police said the driver of the Sportage, Scott Adams, from Hamburg, Pa., was properly restrained and was transported to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased. The driver of the tractor-trailer, a 38-year-old woman from Laurel, Del., was also properly restrained and did not report any injuries.
No other vehicles were involved in this incident. The roadway was closed for approximately five hours while the collision was investigated and cleared.
The Delaware State Police Troop 7 Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate this incident. Troopers are asking anyone who witnessed this collision to please contact Corporal J. Smith by calling 302-703-3267. Information may also be provided by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at www.delawarecrimestoppers.com.