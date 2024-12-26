LINCOLN, DE - The Delaware State Police are investigating a hit-and-run that took the life of a 29-year-old man on Christmas.
Police say that a Toyota Tundra was driving north on Cubbage Pond Road toward Johnson Road on December 25 around 3:30 a.m. in Lincoln when it struck a pedestrian walking along the road. The truck then fled the scene and was later found abandoned on Johnson Road, according to police.
The pedestrian, a 29-year-old man, died at the scene. On Thursday, December 26, police identified him as Leo Hernandez Perez, of Milford.
Delaware State Police say the investigation into this fatal crash is ongoing and ask anyone with information to contact them at 302-703-3267.