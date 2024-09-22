FELTON, DE– Delaware State Police (DSP) are investigating a single-vehicle crash which killed a Kent County man last night.
Troopers say the crash happened near the 4000 block of Sandtown Road around 8:17 p.m. on Sept. 20.
The driver, identified as 56-year-old David McAdams, of Felton, was traveling eastbound reportedly veered off the road before quickly swerving back, causing his truck to rotate and skid. Police say the truck left the road again and overturned into a ditch before coming to a rest upright in a cornfield.
McAdams was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to DSP.
Sandtown Road was closed for about three hours as police investigated and cleared the scene.
DSP's Troop 3 Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate. Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact Master Cpl. J. Lane at 302-698-8457 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.