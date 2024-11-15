BERLIN, MD - The Worcester County Grand Jury has charged a former Berlin childcare center employee with 90 criminal violations including 10 felony counts of child abuse involving nine children under her care.
According to the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office, Heather Ward was first arrested in November after an 8-month-old infant was brought to Atlantic General Hospital with a fractured tibia. Investigators say video surveillance from the child’s classroom at the Berlin Education Station Childcare Center showed Ward causing the injuries. Further investigation revealed other concerning interactions between Ward and several other children, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
On Tuesday, March 26th, the Worcester County State's Attorney brought Ward’s case to the Worcester County Grand Jury. Ward was then indicted and charged with the 90 criminal violations.
In a statement to WBOC, Berlin Activities Depot said they were horrified by the circumstances surrounding Ward's arrest and immediately removed and terminated her upon learning of the allegations.
According to court documents, Ward took an Alford Plea in August 2024 to nine counts of misdemeanor second-degree assault. Alford Pleas, according to the United States Department of Justice, are taken when a defendant maintains their innocence and denies committing the crime but still enters a guilty plea.
On Nov. 15, Ward was sentenced to 18 years for the 9 misdemeanor assault charges for which she had tendered an Alford plea in August. For each of the 9 counts, Ward received 10 years, with all but 2 years suspended for each count. Her sentence for each count will be served consecutively for a total of 18 years.