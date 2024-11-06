REHOBOTH BEACH, DE - The Rehoboth Beach Police Department arrested a former city commissioner for allegedly stealing campaign signs in Sussex County.
On October 30th, the Rehoboth Beach Police Department say they received a complaint that a candidate's campaign signs had been removed on multiple occasions.
Police began an investigation into the sign theft, and during that investigation, signs were removed multiple times.
As a result of the investigation, a suspect was developed.
On November 4th, Rehoboth Beach Police officials "observed the suspect in possession of several of the stolen signs in the area in which they had been placed."
That suspect has been identified as 78-year-old Richard Byrne of Rehoboth Beach. Byrne served as a Rehoboth Beach City Commissioner from 2018-2021. Byrne was also the president of Rehoboth Beach Main Street.
He was charged with the following and released on his own recognizance.
- Theft Under $1500 x2
- Criminal Mischief Under $1000 x2
UPDATE: In a statement sent to WBOC on Nov. 6, Rehoboth Beach Main Street says Byrne has stepped down as President.
"We are deeply saddened by the news reports regarding Dick Byrne. Mr. Byrne has stepped down as President out of concern for RBMS. In the interim, until our annual election of officers, our Vice President, Suzie Martin, will serve as Interim President. We have a strong organization and can assure the members of our community that the work of RBMS will continue without interruption. We have no further comment at this time." - Rehoboth Beach Main Street.