SALISBURY, MD - The Salisbury Police Department launched a death investigation over the weekend after a girl's body was found in the Wicomico River.
According to police, local fishermen notified them of the body in the North Prong of the Wicomico River near Isabella Street on July 27th at about 1:30 p.m.
Investigators say they are still working to determine how the juvenile's body entered the water. There are currently no outward signs of trauma indicating cause of death, according to police, and foul play is not suspected.
The girl was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore to determine the cause of death.
The Salisbury Police Department ask anyone with information to contact them at 410-548-3165.