SALISBURY, MD - The Salisbury Police Department shared that a death investigation is underway in Wicomico County.
The Salisbury Police Department shared to their official Facebook at 3:00pm that a death investigation is underway in the area of Lake Street and West Isabella Street.
SPD say investigators from the Criminal Investigation Division are leading the investigation. The Salisbury Fire Department and the Medical Examiners Officer are also on the scene.
