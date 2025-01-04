MARYLAND - Governor Wes Moore has declared a State of Emergency ahead of expected winter storms in Maryland Sunday through Monday.
Governor Wes Moore said he declared the State of Emergency due to the expected weather that will impact Maryland.
The storm is expected to create possible hazardous road conditions and state officials are expecting it to impact public transportation. Governor Moore said in a statement on Sunday night, “I have directed the Maryland Department of Emergency Management to coordinate response with the Maryland Department of Transportation, State Police, and all State agencies. The State of Maryland will also be closed on Monday, January 6. Please—limit travel, listen to local weather updates and stay safe.”
According to The Office of the Governor, the escalation from a State of Preparedness to a State of Emergency means that preventive measures now shift to emergency powers. State officials and agencies are taking immediate measures to keep Marylanders safe. During this time, "Law enforcement agencies are increasing staffing, with support standing by as needed, while public health, human services and utilities agencies continuously prepare for possible impacts from the storm."
For more information and tips on how to stay prepared and safe, the Office of Governor Wes Moore has compiled a list here.