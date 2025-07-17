CRISFIELD, Md. -- A string of abrupt pavement buckles on Crisfield Highway (Route 413) has some drivers slowing down, hoping to avoid a punishing thud that can rattle dashboards and knock cargo loose.
Twenty-four hours can make a big difference. On Friday, MDOT crews repaired some of the pavement buckles on Crisfield Highway.
According to the State Highway Administration, the agency realized the problem wasn't due to pipes and promptly sent a crew to make temporary repairs.
"Hopefully this will at least keep people's cars from getting damaged, goods from getting hurt, golf carts from getting mangled and people from getting hurt," said Tim Howlett.
SHA crews will repair two of the five impacted sections. According to the SHA, one of the bumps being repaired is located at 125 Richardson Avenue, and the other is on Richardson Avenue prior to Chesapeake Avenue.
A permanent fix is on the horizon, but SHA said it will need to investigate further what is happening beneath the asphalt before establishing a timeline. SHA will also be required to solicit bids, contract out the work and see if any permits are needed.
Neighbors in Crisfield can expect a permanent fix in the coming weeks.
