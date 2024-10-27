DELMAR, MD - A house fire in Wicomico County sent one person to the hospital on Sunday evening. The Maryland State Fire Marshal is investigating the incident.
On October 27th, just before 6:00pm, the Delmar Fire Department and additional local emergency units responded to a two-story house fire at 401 East Pine Street in Delmar.
Delmar Fire officials say a line was put through the front door to the second floor of the home where they extinguished a room and the contents of the fire. It took 35 firefighters and 15 minutes to put out the flames.
One patient was transported to the hospital for evaluation due to smoke inhalation.
The Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal says the estimated total structure and contents loss is $16,500.
Maryland fire officials state the preliminary cause as "accidental as a result of an unknown electrical failure with an extension cord."
Additional responding units included Hebron, Laurel, and Salisbury to assist with overhaul.