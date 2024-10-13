MILTON, DE– Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash which left a Sussex County driver dead early this morning.
DSP, Milton Fire Department, and Lewes Fire Department responded to 29110 Stockley Road around 12:13 a.m. on Oct. 13 to find a Toyota Corolla crashed into a tree.
The car’s driver, from Lewes, was pronounced dead at the scene. On Monday, October 14th, police identified the man as Sherman Jackson, 66.
A preliminary investigation revealed the car was traveling at a high speed when it veered off the road for unknown reasons. The vehicle reportedly struck a mailbox and continued through a residential front yard until crashing into a tree.
Troopers say the driver was not properly wearing a seatbelt.
Stockley Road was closed from Beaver Dam Road to Cool Spring Road for approximately two and a half hours while the DSP Troop 7 Collision Reconstruction Unit cleared the scene, according to a press release.
DSP continues to investigate.
Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact Senior Cpl. J. Smith at 302-703-3267 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.