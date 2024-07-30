LEWES, DE - The Delaware State Police have launched an investigation into a deadly scooter crash on July 29th that claimed the life of a 77-year-old man.
Police say a Honda Accord was driving west on Clay Road in Lewes towards Marsh Road just before 4:45 p.m. Monday. At the same time, a Wolf Brand scooter was heading east on Clay Road toward the same intersection. Investigators say the Honda then turned left onto Marsh Road, directly in front of the scooter. The scooter collided with the rear passenger side of the Honda, ejecting the scooter’s driver.
The driver of the scooter, a 77-year-old man, was taken to a nearby hospital where he died. On Wednesday, July 31st, police identified the victim as Chester Poslusny, of Lewes.
The 19-year-old Cheswold woman driving the Honda was not injured.
Delaware State Police continue their investigation into this fatal crash and are asking any witnesses to contact them at 302-703-3267.