GEORGETOWN, DE.- A man was killed in a crash involving a garbage truck in Georgetown on Tuesday.
Delaware State Police say a 44-year-old Lewes man was driving on Bethesda Road when he crossed into the other lane of traffic and hit the left side of a garbage truck around noon.
State Police say the man died at the scene. On Wednesday, February 21st, police identified the man as Shane Durham, 44, of Lewes.
The garbage truck driver, a 49-year-old Ellendale man, was not injured.
Bethesda Road was closed for about 4 hours while the scene was investigated and cleared.
The Delaware State Police Troop 7 Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate this incident. Troopers are asking anyone who witnessed this crash to contact Master Corporal K. Argo by calling (302) 703-3264. Information may also be provided by sending a private Facebook message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 847-3333.