MARYLAND - The Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration has reclaimed a website printed on thousands of license plates that led to a gambling website based in the Philippines.
As WBOC's John Conway previously reported, The "War of 1812" license plates featuring Fort McHenry with the American flag was designed by the 1812 Bicentennial Commission commemorating the 200th anniversary of the war. The plate, which has since been discontinued, also includes a link to Star-Spangled 200, Inc., a non-profit organization that raised money for events related to the bicentennial celebration of the War of 1812.
At some point, however, that link stopped redirecting to Star-Spangled 200, Inc. and instead brought internet users to a website promoting online gambling in the Philippines.
The link starspangled200.org has been reclaimed though, and visiting the link now brings you to the Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration page.
In a statement last week, Maryland MVA said that they "do not endorse the views or content on the current website using that URL, and is working with the agency’s IT department to identify options to resolve the current issue."