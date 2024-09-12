WESTOVER, MD - The Maryland State Police have arrested a man in connection with an assault in Somerset County earlier this week.
Investigators say they were called to a home on Rehobeth Road in Westover on September 10th just after 3:30 a.m. on reports of an assault. State Police from the Princess Anne Barrack arrived to find a victim who had allegedly been assaulted and held at knifepoint, according to police. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of their injuries.
Police identified the suspect in the assault as Garland Edward Parks, 58, of Rumbly, Maryland. Parks, commonly known by the nickname “Fast Eddy,” according to police, was wanted on first-degree assault and other charges.
On September 12th, police asked for the public's assistance in locating Parks before announcing they had located and arrested the suspect.
According to court records, Parks has been charged with first and second-degree assault and reckless endangerment.