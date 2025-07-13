INDIAN RIVER BAY, DE - The Marine Education, Research and Rehabilitation Institute (MERR) is asking boaters and coastal visitors to be on the lookout for a loggerhead sea turtle in distress reported in Indian River Bay on Sunday.
The MERR Institute posted an alert on their official Facebook page around 1:00pm on Sunday. They say the turtle has an injury to the top part of its shell and appears to be struggling to dive. They also noted heavy growth of algae and barnacles on the shell.
MERR is actively attempting to locate the animal and urges anyone who spots it to call their emergency hotline at 302-228-5029. If possible, individuals are encouraged to stay with the turtle until a rescue team can arrive.
UPDATE:
Around 5:00pm, the MERR Institute reported that they had received another sighting report of the sea turtle. They say the boaters who spotted the turtle still have it in eyesight.
However, the MERR Institute's team says they are unable to get a Fish and Wildlife boat to get to the animal today. They are asking anyone with a boat in Indian River Bay to contact them so they can get to the animal. Their contact is 302-228-5029.