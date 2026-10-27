MILFORD, Del. - The Milford School District announced the start of its plans to get Lulu Ross Elementary School students back to learning after a devastating fire Sunday morning.
District officials say sixth graders from Milford Middle School will move to Milford Central Academy. They say that move will make room for second, third, and fourth grade students from Lulu Ross.
They say the goal is for these changes to take place Monday, Nov. 2.
Milford Middle School and Milford Central Academy, for all students, will be closed Friday, Oct. 30, to give staff more time to prepare before relocating the Monday after. However, district officials say all middle school sports and the Milford Central Academy dance will go on as planned.
Officials say staff members at all three schools have been notified and will continue to share details about the time and effort it will take for them to relocate their materials.
The school district says they have volunteers from the Department of Education and Delaware State Education Association to help teachers with packing up and setting up in their new locations.
They say part of the transportation plan is having buses ready to shuttle students between Milford Middle and Milford Central Academy to minimize disruptions to the current transportation schedule.
District officials say they will provide daily communication with more info as it becomes finalized.
They are working on developing a Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) document that will be posted in a parent portal on our website and they say it will be updated daily after each message from the district.
They also add while community support is greatly appreciated, they are asking everyone to pause fundraising and donation efforts until they are able to create a list of supplies and resources the schools will need and provide guidance on who to contact for further information regarding donations to the Milford school district.