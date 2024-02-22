LAUREL/MILFORD, DE - Police have reportedly arrested four suspects in connection with a shots fired investigation in Laurel.
Laurel Police announced a shots fired investigation on their Facebook page today. The shooting reportedly happened in the area of Discount Land Road and Wilson Street, near Hollybrook Apartments. Laurel Police later shared surveillance photos of the suspects involved, pictured above.
Around 3:16 p.m., Milford Police say they received a request from Laurel Police Department to be on the lookout for a silver Kia Forte that was involved in the incident. Police say the vehicle had a Milford address associated with it.
Milford officers reportedly located the vehicle at the BP gas station located in the 600 block of NW Front Street. When patrol officers attempted to make contact with the subjects in the vehicle, police say two subjects fled from the vehicle. Officers say they were able to detain three subjects at the vehicle. Laurel Police Department responded to the business and took custody of the vehicle and three detained subjects.
Milford, Laurel, and Delaware State Police (Patrol & Aviation) began a search for the two subjects that had fled from the vehicle. Officers say they were able to locate one of the subjects during this search and detained them. The subject was turned over to Laurel Police.
At this time, Laurel Police say two men and two women are in custody, with one suspect still at large.
This is an on-going investigation. Police are asking anyone with information on the incident to call 302-855-2980.