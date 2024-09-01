REHOBOTH BEACH - The U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) is searching for a man last seen departing the Indian River Inlet August 26th to fish offshore.

The Coast Guard Mid-Atlantic Unit identified the missing boater as 48-year-old Dorian Yanke.

Officials say he left to fish 10-15 nautical miles out from the Rehoboth Bay on August 26th in a 24’ hydra-sport boat. 

Yanke is described as 6 feet 1 inch tall, approximately 200 pounds and last seen wearing a tan shirt, navy shorts and a navy ball cap, according to USCG. 

Yanke was last spoken with on Monday at 7:30 a.m. and departed at 9:40 a.m., according to the Coast Guard. 

He was reported missing Wednesday after family members could not reach him by phone. 

Update - September 1st

The U.S. Coast Guard announced around 7pm on Sunday that they have suspended the active search (pending further information) for Dorian Yanke after three and a half days of searching. 

The Mid-Atlantic Coast Guard said, "The Coast Guard had been actively searching for Mr. Dorian Yanke since he was reported missing, over a total of 88 search hours covering 14,984 square-miles."

The Coast Guard asks anyone with information to contact their Delaware Bay Command Center 24/7 hotline at 215-271-4960.

 

 

 