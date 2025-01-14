LEWES, DE - An accused reckless motorcyclist in Lewes was seriously injured while trying to escape troopers.
Delaware State Police say a motorcycle ridden by a 19-year-old man from Bear, passed an unmarked DSP Tahoe in the center lane and then split the lane between two cars on Coastal Highway near Old Landing Road around 5:30 Monday Evening.
Troopers say they tried to pull the driver over, but he sped off.
While trying to elude police, the man tried to run a red light at the intersection of Coastal Highway and Melson Road and hit the passenger side of a truck, according to authorities
The 19-year-old was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the truck, a 69-year-old Milton man, was not injured.
The Delaware State Police Troop 7 Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate this incident. Troopers are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has relevant information to contact Senior Corporal J. Smith at (302) 703-3267. Information may also be provided by sending a private Facebook message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.