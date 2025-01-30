MARDELA SPRINGS, MD - Numerous fire companies were on the scene of a major fire in Wicomico County on Wednesday.

On January 29, the Hebron Fire Department reported they along with the Mardela, Sharptown, West Side, and Delmar companies were battling a fire on Athol Road.

Mardela Springs Fire

Firefighters said the fire involved multiple structures, tractor trailers, pallets, and other items.

In a press release, Wicomico County officials announced the closure of Athol Road from E Hurley’s Neck Rd to Baptist Church Rd due to the fire. Neighbors were asked to avoid the area.

According to the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal, the fire began just before 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday as a structure fire before spreading to farm equipment and vehicles. 

It took over 2 hours for firefighters to control the flames. Total damage is estimated at about $2M, but luckily no injuries or deaths were reported. 

On Thursday, January 29, the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal said they could not rule out the fire spreading from a pile of trash that had been legally burned the day before. The farm's employees reportedly noticed the controlled burn had reignited Wednesday before gusty winds caused nearby brush to ignite and spread the fire to the nearby buildings, according to the Fire Marshal.

 

