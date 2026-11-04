DOVER, Del. - The Capital School District Superintendent confirmed there was no credible threat to Dover High School after receiving a bomb threat earlier in the day Wednesday.
They say some law enforcement personnel were already at the school for a school-related presentation, which led to an immediate response when the call came in around 10:40 a.m.
Dover High School will reopen tomorrow with normal hours.
Officials with the Capital School District announced the early dismissal of students from Dover High School after the school received a bomb threat Wednesday.
Officials say Dover Police conducted a search of the building after the threat was received on Nov. 4. The school was previously placed on lockdown.
The Capital School District said buses were expected to begin arriving early to pick up students through 12:45 p.m. Once bus pickups were complete, officials said parents and guardians of car riders would be contacted with pickup instructions.
Those who walk to school were then be dismissed last.
Officials say all after-school activities at Dover High School are cancelled for Wednesday.