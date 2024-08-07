OCEAN CITY, MD - The Ocean City Police Department have arrested a Millsboro man in connection to an alleged sexual assault of a child in a public hotel bathroom in late July.
According to police, investigators were first called to a hotel near 117th Street and Coastal Highway on reports of a sexual offense on July 31st. Upon arrival, police met with a mother who told them her 6-year-old son had been sexually assaulted in a bathroom and could identify the suspect. The mother told officers several concerned citizens chases the suspect before losing sight of him near an alleyway on 116th Street.
Police then spoke with the child victim who described what had happened and gave a detailed description of the suspect. The suspect’s description matched surveillance footage of a man taken at a nearby business. The image was then released in a public effort to identify the suspect.
On August 2nd, investigators say they received a reliable tip that the suspect was Antonio Garcia, 33, of Millsboro. Authorities then gathered evidence before issuing a warrant for Garcia’s arrest. Believing Garcia had fled from the area, police say they pinged the suspect’s phone in Virginia. Authorities say they located and arrested Garcia in Villa Heights, Virginia.
Garcia is awaiting extradition back to Maryland on the following charges:
-Third-degree sex offense
-Fourth-degree sex offense
-Second-degree assault
-False imprisonment
-Indecent exposure.