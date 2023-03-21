SALISBURY, Md.-- Multiple fire companies were on the scene of an early morning travel-trailer fire in Salisbury.
According to officials, crews from Salisbury Firehouses 1, 2, and 16; Wicomico County Station 5 (Hebron); Station 7 (Pittsville); and Sussex County (DE) Station 74 (Delmar) responded to reports of a structure fire on the 800 Block of Miami Avenue just after midnight.
When crews arrived, they found a travel-trailer on fire. The State Fire Marshal was then requested as multiple crews worked to put out the flames.
Officials say no one was inside of trailer during the fire. More than $10,000 in damages was caused.
The State Fire Marshall is currently investigating the fire as an arson.
Anyone with information on this fire is asked to contact Deputy State Fire Marshals at their Salisbury Office at 410-713-3780.