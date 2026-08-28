SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - Investigators say one person was killed and another was seriously hurt in a two-vehicle crash near Laurel.
Delaware State Police say the crash happened Thursday, Aug. 27, around 5 p.m. According to investigators, a pickup truck traveling west on Salt Barn Road did not stop for the stop sign at the intersection of Old Stage Road. Police say the truck hit the driver's side of an SUV traveling south on Old Stage Road.
State police say the driver of the SUV, 54-year-old Norma Eckard from Delmar, Delaware, died at the scene.
The driver of the pickup truck, a 63-year-old man from Laurel, was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.
The road was closed for about four hours, according to state police.