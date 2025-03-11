DELMAR, DE - Delaware State Police confirmed the southbound lane of Rt. 13 (Sussex Highway) was closed due to an overturned logging truck Tuesday.
Investigators say a Peterbilt tractor and trailer was driving south in the right lane of Rt. 13 just after 2 p.m. on March 11 when it attempted to turn into a parking lot. A Freightliner logging truck was driving behind the Peterbilt, according to police, and failed to slow down. Police say the logging truck then hit the Peterbilt before also colliding with a Mack tractor trailer.
Following the collision with the third tractor trailer, the logging truck's trailer overturned, spilling logs into the roadway.
The roadway remained close well into rush hour, with a long line of southbound cars being diverted in Delmar. At about 4:45 p.m., the overturned tractor trailer was hauled away with most of the logs and debris cleared.
The driver and passenger of the Peterbilt truck, along with the driver of the logging truck, were taken to a nearby hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Mack was not injured.
Delaware State Police tell WBOC the driver of the logging truck, a 73-year-old Salisbury man, was cited for following too close.
As of 6 p.m. Tuesday evening, Rt. 13 southbound had been reopened to traffic.