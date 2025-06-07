POCOMOKE CITY, MD - Pocomoke City Mayor Todd J. Nock announced an emergency public safety meeting in response to two separate incidents involving gunfire on Friday night. The meeting will take place this Tuesday.
On Friday, one incident involved shots-fired on Moore Street. The Mayor says that a possible suspect vehicle was identified, and a "juvenile male with a gunshot wound is currently being investigated". The second incident occurred on Second Street and is still under review with no updates on injuries or damage.
The Emergency Public Safety Meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, June 10th at 6:30pm. The meeting has been moved from the Log Cabin due to an anticipated large turnout and will now be held at Pocomoke Middle School, according to officials.
Mayor Todd Nock says "law enforcement, community leaders, and residents will come together to address this issue directly and begin moving toward real solutions."
The Mayor adds that the city will also be increasing police presence in key areas, implement immediate violence prevention strategies, and will be strengthening their collaboration with local and regional partners.