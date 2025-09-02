DOVER, Del. - The Dover Police Department has arrested a suspect in a hit-and-run early Sunday that claimed the life of a 62-year-old woman.
Police say they were first contacted just after 2:45 a.m. on Aug. 31 for a report of a pedestrian struck by a car on North DuPont Highway. Upon arrival, police found and identified 62-year-old Barbara Benson as the victim. Sadly, Benson died at the scene.
Officers then learned a car had struck Benson and drove off without stopping at about 2:20 a.m., nearly half-an-hour before authorities had been notified, according to authorities. The ensuing investigation reportedly revealed a black Toyota Avalon was driving south in the right lane of North DuPont Highway when it hit Benson.
Investigators say they identified the suspect as Aaliyah Graves, 24, of Chestertown, Md. While the Toyota has been located in Worton, Md., Graves’ location was unknown as of Monday and warrants were filed for her arrest.
On Tuesday, Sept. 2, police announced they had found and arrested Graves after she turned herself in on Monday.
Graves was taken to Baylor Women's Correctional Institution on $14,650 cash bail and charged with the following:
-Leaving the Scene of a Collision Resulting in Death
-Theft of a Motor Vehicle
-Tampering With Physical Evidence
-Operation of a Vehicle causing the Death of Another Person
-Driving Without a Valid License
-Driving a Vehicle at an Unreasonable or Imprudent Speed