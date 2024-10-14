GEORGETOWN, DE - The Delaware State Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash near Georgetown that claimed the life of one man on Oct. 10.
According to investigators, a Peterbilt 567 roll-off container truck was driving west on Hardscrabble Road towards Landfill Lane, just after 2:30 p.m. Meanwhile, a Nissan Sentra was driving east on Hardscrabble Road towards the same intersection. Police say the truck attempted a left turn onto Landfill Lane and drove in front of the oncoming Sentra. The driver of the Sentra attempted to swerve but hit the front of the Peterbilt.
The 20-year-old driver of the Sentra, identified as John Cardona-Esquea of Georgetown, was taken to a nearby hospital but did not survive.
The 30-year-old Seaford man driving the Peterbilt was not injured, according to police.
Delaware State Police continue to investigate this fatal crash and ask any witnesses to contact them at 302-703-3266.