FRANKFORD, DE - The Delaware State Police are investigating the death of a woman after finding her body in Frankford on Monday.
Police say they responded to Zion Church Road on June 30 just before 2:30 p.m. to check on the welfare of a woman who had not been seen in days. Upon arrival, police found her body with an apparent fatal gunshot wound.
On July 2, police identified the victim as 37-year-old Jessica Thompson, of Frankford.
Delaware State Police Homicide Unit is currently investigating, according to police, but authorities say they do not believe there is any threat to public safety.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact police at 302-741-2821.