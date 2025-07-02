Death Investigation

FRANKFORD, DE - The Delaware State Police are investigating the death of a woman after finding her body in Frankford on Monday.

Police say they responded to Zion Church Road on June 30 just before 2:30 p.m. to check on the welfare of a woman who had not been seen in days. Upon arrival, police found her body with an apparent fatal gunshot wound.

On July 2, police identified the victim as 37-year-old Jessica Thompson, of Frankford.

Delaware State Police Homicide Unit is currently investigating, according to police, but authorities say they do not believe there is any threat to public safety.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact police at 302-741-2821.

Tags

Digital Content Producer

Sean joined WBOC as Digital Content Producer in February 2023. Originally from New Jersey, Sean graduated from Rutgers University with bachelor’s degrees in East Asian Studies and Religion. He has lived in New York, California, and Virginia before he and his wife finally found a place to permanently call home in Maryland. With family in Laurel, Ocean Pines, Berlin, and Captain’s Cove, Sean has deep ties to the Eastern Shore and is thrilled to be working at WBOC serving the community.

Producer

Colby joined WBOC in 2022. He graduated from Towson University the same year with a bachelor's in Electronic Media and Film Production. Colby was born and raised on Delmarva and has enjoyed using his position as a news producer to serve his community.

Recommended for you