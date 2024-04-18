CAMDEN, DE - A 52-year-old Delaware man has died following a bicycle crash Wednesday night in Camden.
According to the Delaware State Police, a Nissan Altima was driving south on Old Camden Road near the intersection of South Dupont Highway at about 9:15 p.m. on April 17th. A bicyclist was attempting to cross South Dupont Highway and Old Camden Road, according to police, and crossed directly in front of the Nissan, resulting in the crash.
The bicyclist, a 52-year-old Gregory Robinson, of Dover, died after being taken to a nearby hospital.
The 22-year-old Camden woman who was driving the Nissan was uninjured, according to authorities.
Police closed South Dupont Highway and Old Camden Road for about 4 hours while they investigated and cleared the scene.
This fatal crash is still under investigation, and the Delaware State Police ask anyone with information to contact them at 302-698-8518.