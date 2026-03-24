MILFORD, Del. - Delaware State Police are investigating a hit-and-run in Milford on Monday night that claimed the life of a 74-year-old man.
Investigators say an unknown vehicle was driving west on Milford-Harrington Highway east of Church Hill Road around 8:10 p.m. on March 23. At the same time, a pedestrian was walking the same direction, possibly just inside the westbound lane of Milford-Harrington Highway, according to police. Police say the vehicle struck the pedestrian and left the scene, though authorities do not know in which direction.
The pedestrian, a 74-year-old Harrington man, was taken to a nearby hospital but did not survive.
On Wednesday, March 25, police identified the victim as Richard Bielawski.
Delaware State Police ask anyone who witnessed the crash or who has information to contact them at 302-698-8451.