WICOMICO COUNTY, Md. -- Several hundred Choptank Electric Cooperative customers in Wicomico County woke up Sunday morning without power.
As of 9:30 a.m. - 686 customers are still without power.
Around 6 a.m., Choptank Electric Cooperative reported a power outage affecting 1,300 customers.
"Our crews have been working diligently and appreciate your patience as they continue to restore power," Choptank Electric posted on its Facebook page.
The company says it is currently investigating the cause of the outage.
UPDATE:
As of 11:05am, Choptank Electric Cooperative says all members that were previously without power have now had their services restored.
Customers are encouraged to report outages on SmartHub or by calling or texting ‘OUT’ to 800-410-4790. Live updates can be found on this online map.