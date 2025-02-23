Power Outage

WICOMICO COUNTY, Md. -- Several hundred Choptank Electric Cooperative customers in Wicomico County woke up Sunday morning without power.

As of 9:30 a.m. - 686 customers are still without power. 

Around 6 a.m., Choptank Electric Cooperative reported a power outage affecting 1,300 customers. 

"Our crews have been working diligently and appreciate your patience as they continue to restore power," Choptank Electric posted on its Facebook page. 

The company says it is currently investigating the cause of the outage. 

UPDATE: 

As of 11:05am, Choptank Electric Cooperative says all members that were previously without power have now had their services restored. 

Customers are encouraged to report outages on SmartHub or by calling or texting OUT to 800-410-4790. Live updates can be found on this online map. 

Broadcast/Video Journalist

Kirstyn Clark was born and raised in Cary, N.C. She's the daughter of Jonathan and Amelia Clark, and the younger sister of Jonathan Clark II. She attended the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where she double majored and earned a bachelor of arts in media and journalism and psychology. When she's not covering the news, Kirstyn enjoys exploring Delmarva, exercising outdoors, reading a good book on the beach, or watching a new TV series or movie. 

