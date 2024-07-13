WASHINGTON, DC - President Joe Biden has released an official statement following the shooting at Former President Donald Trump's rally today in Butler, Pennsylvania.
His statement is below:
"I have been briefed on the shooting at Donald Trump’s rally in Pennsylvania.
I’m grateful to hear that he’s safe and doing well. I’m praying for him and his family and for all those who were at the rally, as we await further information.
Jill and I are grateful to the Secret Service for getting him to safety. There’s no place for this kind of violence in America. We must unite as one nation to condemn it."
UPDATE:
Vice President Kamala Harris also released a statement around 9pm on Saturday. Her statement is below:
"I have been briefed on the shooting at former President Trump’s event in Pennsylvania.
Doug and I are relieved that he is not seriously injured. We are praying for him, his family, and all those who have been injured and impacted by this senseless shooting.
We are grateful to the United States Secret Service, first responders, and local authorities for their immediate action.
Violence such as this has no place in our nation. We must all condemn this abhorrent act and do our part to ensure that it does not lead to more violence."
This is a breaking story and will be updated as more information becomes available.