SALISBURY, MD - WBOC has learned further details regarding an ongoing investigation into a Salisbury man allegedly impersonating a police officer, taking a police vehicle, and pulling drivers over.
As we reported on Wednesday, investigators said Jayden Ballard, 19, of Salisbury, gained access to a marked Maryland State Police cruiser earlier this year. MSP says Ballard is believed to have been wearing a Maryland State Police uniform while driving the vehicle and conducting illegal traffic stops throughout Wicomico County.
According to court documents obtained by WBOC, a victim reported to police that an MSP cruiser pulled her over at about 12:30 a.m. on January 12 at South Division Street and Milford Street in Salisbury. The victim told police the trooper did not identify himself and only stated the reason for stopping her, court documents read. Police say the victim later identified the suspect as Ballard.
The victim then handed over her license and registration, according to charging documents, and Ballard briefly returned to the marked MSP cruiser before handing the victim a State of Maryland Criminal Victim Brochure.
The victim would later tell police the encounter struck her as odd, especially considering Ballard appeared to only be 19, according to a statement of charges.
The victim told police she learned Ballard was not a Maryland State Trooper about a month later and that he had been sending photos of himself in MSP uniform to a woman on Snapchat, court documents read. The victim added that Ballard was living with an MSP trooper.
Investigators say they learned which trooper Ballard was supposedly living with and interviewed him. The trooper reported he had met and befriended Ballard after Ballard had participated in numerous ride alongs with MSP Berlin Barrack, according to court documents. Investigators say the trooper ultimately offered Ballard a room to rent.
The trooper said he later learned Ballard, then his roommate, took pictures while wearing the trooper's uniform and posted them on social media, the police narrative reads. The trooper reported this to his supervisors, according to charging documents, and asked Ballard to leave his home. The trooper also reportedly told investigators that he had never authorized Ballard to wear his uniform or drive his MSP cruiser.
MSP confirmed to WBOC the trooper has been suspended with pay while an investigation is conducted.
Ballard was served a criminal summons on February 12. Police say he was brought in for an interview, during which investigators say he provided a full confession. He is currently charged with impersonating a police officer and unlawful taking of a motor vehicle.
WBOC learned Thursday this may not have been an isolated incident. The Lower Somerset EMS Captain said Ballard had taken an EMS vehicle a few years ago. The Captain tells WBOC Ballard was a minor at the time and that the Crisfield Police were notified.
Ballard was a volunteer with the Fruitland Volunteer Fire Company at the time of the alleged incident with the MSP cruiser, but the fire company confirmed he is no longer associated with them.
WBOC attempted to contact Ballard at his home on Thursday but received no response at the door.
Maryland State Police ask anyone who may have interacted with Ballard during this incident to call them 410-749-3101 or email Garrett.Dick@Maryland.gov.