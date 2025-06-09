Missing Person Generic
SALISBURY, MD - The Salisbury Police Department have requested the public's help in identifying a third man in connection to a woman now missing for over three weeks.

Last Thursday, Police announced they had identified two of the men. On Monday, June 9, police asked the public's help in identifying a third.

According to investigators, Shaquanna Rutherford, 25, was last seen near Salisbury City Park on or around May 20. On Tuesday, June 3, police said she was critically missing due to health concerns, but that there were no other suspicious health concerns.

On Thursday, June 5, however, police released what appeared to be security footage photographs of two men, asking for the public’s assistance in identifying them. Police did not specify how the two men may be connected. 

On Monday, police released the following photo and asked for help in identifying the man. They did not say how any of the three men may be connected to Rutherford's disappearance.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 410-548-3165.

 

