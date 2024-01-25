SALISBURY, MD– The City of Salisbury announced the intersection of College Avenue and South Division Street has reopened.
The Mayor's Office said yesterday the failure of a traffic signal would require a significant emergency repair and an altered traffic pattern.
The intersection was closed to traffic on South Division Street yesterday while the Department of Infrastructure and Development identified the problem.
Officials say the signal is currently operational but will require work on the underground lines for long-term functionality.
Work will be completed on a regular schedule in coming weeks, according to a press release.
The City asks drivers to be alert while crews are working in the area.