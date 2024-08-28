PRESTON, MD - A Tuesday night crash near Preston has claimed the life of a 30-year-old teacher from Salisbury and left two others injured.
According to Maryland State Police, troopers were called to the intersection of Maryland Route 16 (Harmony Road) and Grove Road just after 6:30 p.m. on August 27th on reports of a two-vehicle crash. The ensuing investigation, police say, revealed a Ford was driving south on Harmony Road when a Chevrolet failed to stop at an intersection for unknown reasons and struck the Ford.
Police say the driver of the Ford, Courtney Dunn, 30, of Salisbury, died at the scene.
On Wednesday, WBOC confirmed with Salisbury Christian School that Dunn was a teacher with the school. Dunn was previously listed as a math teacher on Salisbury Christian's website.
"We are absolutely devastated and heart broken at the very sudden loss of Courtney Dunn," Salisbury Christian Head of School Steven Lamkin said Wednsesday. "She was a beloved member of our faculty and community."
The other driver, identified as Paulton Panton, 41, of Preston, and a 16-year-old passenger of the Chevrolet were flown to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional and the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center for treatment.
Police say Harmony Road was closed for about 3 hours Tuesday night as the crash scene was investigated. Once the investigation is complete, findings will be submitted to the Caroline County State’s Attorney’s Office to decide whether charges will be filed.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation, according to Maryland State Police. Troopers urge anyone with information to contact Maryland State Police Easton Barrack at 410-822-3101.