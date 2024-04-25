PARSONSBURG, MD - The Parsonsburg Volunteer Fire Company is on the scene of a serious crash involving a dump truck and a tractor trailer near the intersection of Ocean Gateway (Rt. 50) and Forest Grove Road.
According to the Fire Company, a rescue team was dispatched just before 7:30 a.m. Thursday, April 25th.
Maryland State Police say both drivers were taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital for treatment of their injuries.
As of 1:12 p.m..Thursday, Maryland State Police told WBOC Rt. 50 Eastbound at Forest Grove Road had been reopened.
Parsonsburg and Pittsville Firefighters are on the scene with the Maryland State Police.
This story has been updated to reflect the second vehicle was a dump truck and not a tractor trailer per the Maryland State Police.