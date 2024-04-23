LINCOLN, DE - The Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) announced the closure of Route 1 northbound in Lincoln due to a serious crash Tuesday morning.
Delaware State Police tell WBOC a Chevrolet HHR was driving north on Coastal Highway near Argo's Corner Road on April 23rd just before 6 a.m. when the driver experienced a medical emergency and lost control of the vehicle. The car then hit a culvert pipe and crashed into Cedar Creek with the driver trapped inside, according to police. Fortunately, rescue crews were able to extract him from the driver.
Delaware State Police tell WBOC a 60-year-old Millsboro man has been transported to a nearby hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
DelDOT said Route 1 was closed at Pine Haven Road and alerted drivers this will be an extended closure.
Officials gave a detour route of Pine Haven Road to Cedar Creek Road, allowing access to Route 1 northbound at Wilkins Road.
As of 10 a.m., the crash had been cleared and the roadway was open to traffic.