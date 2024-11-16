SHOOTING INVESTIGATION GRAPHIC

SALISBURY, MD - The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that occurred in Salisbury on Saturday evening. 

The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office says Deputies and Detectives from the Criminal Investigation Division responded to a shooting at the 500 block of N. Curlew Road in Salisbury around 4:20pm. 

Upon arrival, deputies discovered a female victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to Tidal Health, where she is currently in stable condition despite sustaining life-threatening injuries.

The Wicomico County Sherriff's Office has identified the suspect as 32-year-old Dequan Maurice Bratten of Salisbury. An arrest warrant has been issued for Bratten.

The Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Dequan Maurice Bratten. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is urged to contact the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office directly, call Crime Solvers at 410-548-1776 or use the Sheriff’s Office App to submit anonymous tips.

This is a developing story. We will update this article when more information is available. 

