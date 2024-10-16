GREENWOOD, DE - Delaware State Police are investigating a car crash in Greenwood that took the life of a 28-year-old man early Wednesday.
According to investigators, a Kia Sorrento was driving east on Shawnee Road just before 5 a.m. on October 16th. The Kia failed to negotiate a curve, police say, and drove off the road into a telephone box and gas line. The car then re-entered the road before driving into a tree.
Police say the 28-year-old driver, from Seaford, was not properly buckled and died at the scene. On Thursday, police identified the victim as Joshua Reynoso-Velasquez.
Delaware State Police continue to investigate this fatal crash and ask anyone who may have witnessed it to contact them at 302-703-3266.