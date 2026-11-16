SALISBURY, Md. — Multiple fire companies are battling a three-alarm fire at a commercial building on Martin Street in Salisbury.
The fire is believed to have started at S&W Auto Body Shop, though officials have not confirmed the source.
Smoke from the fire has been reported visible for miles. WBOC's Chopper 16 was overhead as crews worked to bring the fire under control.
Multiple fire departments have responded to the scene. The cause of the fire and the extent of the damage have not yet been determined.
Salisbury Fire Department says one firefighters has been transported with minor injuries.
Delmarva Power says they turned off power around Martin Street at the request of first responders so crews could safely respond to the fire. They add the fire was not related to Delmarva Power equipment. They say power has been restored to those customers, after officials confirmed it was safe.
This is a developing story. WBOC will provide updates as more information becomes available.