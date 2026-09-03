REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - A man robbed the WSFS Bank on Route 1 in Rehoboth Beach on the morning of August 29, according to Delaware State Police.
WBOC learned on September 3 that the suspect has since been identified as 26-year-old Demetrius Frith-Thompson, from Milford. Police say they've obtained a warrant for his arrest and are asking for the public's help in locating him.
Anyone with information on Frith-Thompson's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or DSP Troop 4 at 302-856-5850. DSP is still investigating the incident, and ask those with information about the robbery to call Detective L. Coleman at 302-752-3813.
Police say around 10 a.m. on August 29, troopers went to the WSFS at 19335 Coastal Highway for a report of a robbery.
They say the suspect entered the bank and gave an employee a demand note. They say the employee complied, then the suspect ran with an undisclosed amount of cash. Police say there was no weapons involved and no one was hurt.
At the time of the robbery, police say the suspect was dressed in tight, feminine clothing and wearing a wig.