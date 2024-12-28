PRIME HOOK BEACH, DE - The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) is investigating whether a number of snow geese found dead in Sussex County Friday may have been victims to a highly pathogenic strain of H5N1 avian influenza, or bird flu.
According to DNREC, multiple geese found sick or dead have been sent to the University of Delaware Poultry Health System to establish if the contagious strain of bird flu played a role in their deaths. The birds, found at Prime Hook Beach in Sussex County, would establish the first confirmed case of the strain in wild birds since May of 2022 on Delmarva if tested positive, according to officials.
Last week, Maryland officials urged poultry farmers to guard against bird flu infections as cases spike across the country.
DNREC asks any waterfowl hunters or those who come across dead or sick birds to use caution. More information on how to respond to coming into contact with a sick wild bird can be found by following these protocols.
Delaware poultry farmers are advised to continue operating under biosecurity protocols for bird flu, and any commercial growers are asked to contact their company if they notice signs of the disease.
Backyard flock owners noticing signs of bird flu should contact the Delaware Poultry Health Hotline at 302-698-4507.
On Saturday, December 28th, the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control and the Delaware Department of Agriculture announced that laboratory testing has returned "presumptive positive findings of H5 avian influenza in sick and dead snow geese collected on December 27, 2024, in coastal Sussex County."
DNREC says it is still unknown when or where the snow geese may have acquired the virus. State officials say since the inital presumptive positive detection this week in Sussex County, more than 40 birds have been reported to DNREC.
More information on avian influenza (bird flu) can be found here.